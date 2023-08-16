Comical Nature | Comedy Branding

















Comical Nature™ presents a stand-up comedy show that takes audiences on a hilarious journey into the heart of nature and humanistic behavior, weaving the beauty of the outdoors and human anatomy with side-splitting humor. Every Friday night, a curated lineup of LA's top comedians takes the stage to deliver a performance that's as refreshing as it is side-splitting.







The challenge was to develop a brand that not only exudes a comical vibe but also effortlessly weaves in nature-related elements. Comical Nature aimed to captivate both comedy aficionados and nature enthusiasts, all while redefining the conventions of traditional comedy performances.





To rise above the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary, a vibrant and playful brand identity was created. Departing from the monotony of traditional branding, the identity was designed to incorporate an abstract logotype that captures the essence of spontaneity and a zest for life. The chosen color palette, drawn from the polka dots that adorn a clown's outfit, injects an element of fun while keeping the focus on the comedic side of the experience.

















