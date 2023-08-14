Vietnam
This is the home I love so much.
And here are some illustrations I made that I'm really proud of.
Will you come to my country someday?
'BA BÀ'
The drawing is based on typical images of Vietnamese ladies walking to a local market in a narrow alley
in Saigon.
'LADY XIMEN BEER'
I love to think of this illustration as a snapshot, depicting a popular drinking party (’nhậu’) in Vietnam. The main highlight is the gold bracelets called ‘ximen’, a typical image often from heroic women in the Southwest region.
'MOTOBIKE CULTURE"
'VIETNAM TRAFFIC'
It's a great way to pass the time to simulate what it's like to be trapped in traffic on the highways in Vietnam. Then, I usually have some time to observe the many items individuals carry on their person or attach to their motorcycles, as well as the ways of life of those who live on the top floors of their homes.
You have to admit that there are instances when traffic gridlock isn't that horrible, right?
'THE ICONIC 'BROKEN RICE' OF SAIGON'
An illustration that I came up with when I had to stay at home for weeks because of the Covid-19 epidemic,
and I or we (especially Saigonese), we all remember and love to have breakfast with Broken rice dishes (‘Cơm Tấm’ in Vietnamese) as much as the famous ‘Banh Mi’.