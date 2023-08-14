Luong Doo's profile
VIETNAM
Luong Doo
Behance.net
vietnam Vietnam Illustration vietnamese Editorial Illustration editorial Ao dai vietnam advertising vietnam culture pen and ink saigon
Vietnam 
This is the home I love so much.
And here are some illustrations I made that I'm really proud of.

Will you come to my country someday?



'BA BÀ'

The drawing is based on typical images of Vietnamese ladies walking to a local market in a narrow alley
in Saigon.

vietnam Vietnam Illustration vietnamese Editorial Illustration editorial Ao dai vietnam advertising vietnam culture pen and ink saigon





'LADY XIMEN BEER'

I love to think of this illustration as a snapshot, depicting a popular drinking party (’nhậu’) in Vietnam. The main highlight is the gold bracelets called ‘ximen’, a typical image often from heroic women in the Southwest region.
vietnam Vietnam Illustration vietnamese Editorial Illustration editorial Ao dai vietnam advertising vietnam culture pen and ink saigon
vietnam Vietnam Illustration vietnamese Editorial Illustration editorial Ao dai vietnam advertising vietnam culture pen and ink saigon
'MOTOBIKE CULTURE"




vietnam Vietnam Illustration vietnamese Editorial Illustration editorial Ao dai vietnam advertising vietnam culture pen and ink saigon


'VIETNAM TRAFFIC'

It's a great way to pass the time to simulate what it's like to be trapped in traffic on the highways in Vietnam. Then, I usually have some time to observe the many items individuals carry on their person or attach to their motorcycles, as well as the ways of life of those who live on the top floors of their homes.

You have to admit that there are instances when traffic gridlock isn't that horrible, right?
vietnam Vietnam Illustration vietnamese Editorial Illustration editorial Ao dai vietnam advertising vietnam culture pen and ink saigon




'THE ICONIC 'BROKEN RICE' OF SAIGON'

An illustration that I came up with when I had to stay at home for weeks because of the Covid-19 epidemic,
and I or we (especially Saigonese), we all remember and love to have breakfast with Broken rice dishes (‘Cơm Tấm’ in Vietnamese) as much as the famous ‘Banh Mi’. 
vietnam Vietnam Illustration vietnamese Editorial Illustration editorial Ao dai vietnam advertising vietnam culture pen and ink saigon


Thank you for your time.

See more and follow me on:

VIETNAM
126
685
11
Published:

Owner

Luong Doo's profile
Luong Doo
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

VIETNAM

126
685
11
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields