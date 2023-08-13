UPSTREAM品牌设计

upstream是一个位于中国厦门的游泳馆品牌，主要从事线下游泳教学、游泳设备以及周边产品的售卖！设计灵感来自人们因为游泳速度的快慢产生的距离感，我们根据这种距离感设计了这个可变化logo，并且利用其不同距离感、应用于整套视觉系统！

Upstream is a swim club brand located in Xiamen, China. It primarily engages in offline swimming instruction, sales of swimming equipment, and related products. The design inspiration was derived from the sense of distance that people feel due to variations in swimming speeds. Based on this concept, we created a dynamic logo that reflects different distances, which is further applied to the entire visual system.



