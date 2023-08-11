UBER Flash | Animations

















Getting it done in a Flash

Uber is a popularly known application for its passenger cars, but it also allows for the delivery of objects through Uber Flash. To promote this feature, AKQA created a lighthearted campaign showcasing outlandish solutions that could be resolved in a “flash” using Uber. For this project, we created an aesthetic that combines humor with the main characteristics of Uber’s illustration style, which is usually more serious and restrained.





Campaign, direction: AKQA

Illustration Direction: Jun Ioneda

Illustrations: Jun Ioneda, Henrique Afonso

Animation: Ricardo Campana

Project Manager: Maira Begalli















