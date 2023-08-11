Studio Oker's profile
Studio Oker
Leveraging layers for future resilience
Field is a tech company leveraging geodata competence, proprietary software and geospatial technologies to develop critical solutions – providing data and insights to empower the builders of tomorrow.

By merging several tech entities, Field was formed to become Europe’s largest geodata, data collection and analysis company. Our role was to define the new brand as a unique supplier of greener, safer and smarter solutions. The new name and visual identity is guided by natural elements and data-driven technology.

Credits:
Børge Myrnes, No input signal

Year: 
2022

Deliverables:
Brand strategy, Naming, Brand platform, Brand design, Web Design



Mapping the world – a series of expressive animations were created to convey Field’s abilities.

The simplicity of the identity ensures effortless recognition wherever it ventures.

A clear and structured expression speaks to the precision of Field's everyday operations.

