LIGHTS OF FAROE ISLANDS
— The changing lights of the Faroe Islands make it a perfect playground for landscape photographers. These photos were taken in the spring of 2023 during a road trip to the northern islands of Vágar, Eysturoy and Streymoy.
During the week I spent in the archipelago, I was lucky enough to see two Northern Lights. To tell the truth, the weather was kind throughout my trip. I was able to witness two magnificent sunsets as well as a yellow hour after sunrise.
I went to the Faroe Islands to capture wild and dramatic landscapes under heavy skies. But the beautiful sunlight always puts a smile on our faces and is still wonderful to photograph! You have to know how to paint with light.