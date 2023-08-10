Jennifer Esseiva's profile
Lights of Faroe Islands
LIGHTS OF FAROE ISLANDS

—  The changing lights of the Faroe Islands make it a perfect playground for landscape photographers. These photos were taken in the spring of 2023 during a road trip to the northern islands of VágarEysturoy and Streymoy.

During the week I spent in the archipelago, I was lucky enough to see two Northern Lights. To tell the truth, the weather was kind throughout my trip. I was able to witness two magnificent sunsets as well as a yellow hour after sunrise.

I went to the Faroe Islands to capture wild and dramatic landscapes under heavy skies. But the beautiful sunlight always puts a smile on our faces and is still wonderful to photograph! You have to know how to paint with light.
