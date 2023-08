LIGHTS OF FAROE ISLANDS

— The changing lights of the Faroe Islands make it a perfect playground for landscape photographers. These photos were taken in the spring of 2023 during a road trip to the northern islands of Vágar Eysturoy and Streymoy





During the week I spent in the archipelago, I was lucky enough to see two Northern Lights. To tell the truth, the weather was kind throughout my trip. I was able to witness two magnificent sunsets as well as a yellow hour after sunrise.