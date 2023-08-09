SuperRare Rebrand
SuperRare is the worlds leading curated high-end digital art market place. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist within the network, and tokenized on the platform. I was tasked with helping them update the SuperRare logotype.
What unfolded was a multi month long typographic journey resulting in a new custom logotype and a corresponding bespoke typeface. The adjustments to the letter-forms result in a premium, ownable, and refined identity that reaffirms SuperRare place as the leading digital art retailer for decades to come.
