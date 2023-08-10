Jacek Janiczak's profileNatalia Żerko's profile
Multiple Owners
TDM where innovation, aesthetics, and collaboration take center stage. This dynamic event serves as a pulsating hub for professionals, enthusiasts, and newcomers alike, all drawn together by their passion for design in its myriad forms.
Creative Keynote Presentations:

Immerse yourself in the captivating narratives of industry pioneers and creative luminaries who will unveil their design journey, share insights, and reveal the driving forces behind their groundbreaking work. Discover the pivotal moments that shaped their design philosophies, and gain valuable perspectives on current trends and future possibilities.


Energetic Workshops and Hands-On Sessions:

Dive headfirst into a world of interactive learning with our hands-on workshops led by accomplished designers. From mastering the art of typography to exploring the intricacies of user experience design, participants will engage in practical exercises designed to enhance their skills and spark innovation.


Design Critique and Networking:

Elevate your design prowess through peer-to-peer critique sessions, where you can showcase your work, exchange constructive feedback, and forge connections with fellow designers from diverse disciplines. This unique opportunity to learn from one another is a cornerstone of TDM's mission to foster a vibrant design community.
