Wake Up, Carlo! - Concept Art project
[EN] I created cards with concept art for the episodes of "Wake up, Carlo!", a Netflix animation produced by COPA Studio. The work was part of the animation bible and helped in the conceptualization stage of the story. There were a total of 12 illustrations, which briefly narrate the journey of the characters.

[PT] Criei cards com artes conceituais para os episódios de "Acorda, Carlo!", animação da Netflix produzida pelo COPA Studio. O trabalho fez parte da Bíblia da animação e ajudou na etapa de conceituação da história. Foram ao todo 12 ilustrações, que narram de forma resumida a jornada dos personagens.
