懵懵和佩奇的奇幻森林





这次新的故事在奇幻森林中开始,治愈的绿色,充满希望。



距离上一次发布已经过去很久了,一直在忙碌的工作,忙碌的生活,期间佩奇也也生病一直在治疗中,懵懵和佩奇的场景系列准备停更一段时间,希望出一些其他新的设计





Mumu and Paige's Fantasy Forest





This time the new story begins in the fantasy forest, which is green and full of hope.





It has been a long time since the last release. I have been busy with work and life. During this period, Page was also sick and has been in treatment. The scene series of Mumu and Page are going to stop for a while, and I hope to release some other new ones. design