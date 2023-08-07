SeidrLab, a pioneering data science and technology company, embarked on a transformational branding journey with our team to establish its unique identity and vision. Specializing in AI, machine learning, and bespoke software products, SeidrLab's ambition was to encapsulate their commitment to innovation, expertise, and forward-thinking approach.





Drawing inspiration from the ancient Norse art of Seidr, renowned for its prophecy and transformation, our team crafted a visual identity that beautifully reflected SeidrLab's essence. The variable logo and the visual universe spin around the concept of the magic sparkles, connecting the identity with the brand messaging ‘’Technical solutions that feel like magic’’. The color palette, composed of deep purple-blue tone and the soft gradients, evokes trust and mysticism.



