Fellas Studio's profile
Betta
Fellas Studio
Behance.net
a bussiness card and a level construction tool
brand tagline: Building your quality of life"
a construction worker holding a billboard with the logo and a block layout
envelope above construction materials
design graphic design brand identity motion graphics art direction branding identity logo construction arquitectura
bussiness cards and poster in a construction field
animated logo reflecting the level tool concept
colours extrated from literal raw materials of construction
a concrete rock with the brand identity engraved in it and a billboard
the art of turning raw materials into noble spaces
different layouts for stories on instagram
a tshirt stick to a concrete wall and envelopes in construction ground
different posters with different colors pics and layouts
a poster and a paper in construction field and a tractor
different layouts of instagram posts
a flag with the logo waving in the blue sky
design graphic design brand identity motion graphics art direction branding identity logo construction arquitectura
Thanks for watching.
somosfellas.com / @somosfellas
big thanks to @angeltoren for the concrete piece

design graphic design brand identity motion graphics art direction branding identity logo construction arquitectura
Betta
57
274
7
Published:

Owner

Fellas Studio's profile
Fellas Studio
Spain

Betta

Betta is a construction company. The conceptualization of the brand takes as a reference the bubble of a level. Its basic shapes enhance the raw Read More

57
274
7
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields