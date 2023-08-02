理所设计 Reesaw Studio's profile
Brand Identity Design for G.L.Z Super Space
理所设计 Reesaw Studio
Behance.net
brand identity Graphic Designer Logotype visual identity
超级点心仓是廣蓮申的第四家主题店，也是对品牌的又一次解构与重构。受仓库的启发，我们创造了一个有序而实用的味觉存储空间。同时，仓库作为货物仓储的功能空间，满满当当的堆积感和阵列感，足以激发消费者的探索欲和购物欲。

品牌：理所设计
空间：或者设计
Brand Identity Design for G.L.Z Super Space
