Adobe, Inc.
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
Brand Identity Design for G.L.Z Super Space
理所设计 Reesaw Studio
超级点心仓是廣蓮申的第四家主题店，也是对品牌的又一次解构与重构。受仓库的启发，我们创造了一个有序而实用的味觉存储空间。同时，仓库作为货物仓储的功能空间，满满当当的堆积感和阵列感，足以激发消费者的探索欲和购物欲。
品牌：理所设计
空间：或者设计
Brand Identity Design for G.L.Z Super Space
Published:
August 2nd 2023
理所设计 Reesaw Studio
理所设计 Reesaw Studio
Shanghai, China
Brand Identity Design for G.L.Z Super Space
Published:
August 2nd 2023
Creative Fields
Branding
Graphic Design
Art Direction
brand identity
Graphic Designer
Logotype
visual identity
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
