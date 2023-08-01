The Lab series is an experimental animation. I explored soft evolving and rigged animation,





The challenge is to mimic the flesh and skin not only by aiming for the look, but also developing the growth. I designed a HDA tool to capture the whole process procedurally and easy to be art direct such as where to form and speed. Besides the main animation, I also made a stone generator to make rigged animation for hard growth. I can iterate low poly animation and switch to high poly on the fly. Combining the main and secondary animation creatively I can create this intricate reborn nature











