Jason Wu's profile
Lab.
Jason Wu
Behance.net
Lab.


The Lab series is an experimental animation. I explored soft evolving and rigged animation, 

The challenge is to mimic the flesh and skin not only by aiming for the look, but also developing the growth. I designed a HDA tool to capture the whole process procedurally and easy to be art direct such as where to form and speed. Besides the main animation, I also made a stone generator to make rigged animation for hard growth. I can iterate low poly animation and switch to high poly on the fly. Combining the main and secondary animation creatively I can create this intricate reborn nature



houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
houdini animation 3D redshift motion design CGI Render Visual Effects 3dmodeling vfx
Lab.
55
282
3
Published:

Owner

Jason Wu's profile
Jason Wu
New York, NY, USA

Lab.

55
282
3
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields