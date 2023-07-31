DOUYIN ZAIZAI CNS
We hope that Zaizai can maintain vitality and activity. The national trend and national culture are in line with young people’s preferences and expectations for Zaizai. The first phase of Zaizai’s new force special "Zaizai Righteous Trend" event officially meets with you.
This time, Zaizai teamed up with Dunhuang Culture and Creation, and the China Aerospace Museum launched custom clothing. Come and set your exclusive mood, and live a Chinese dream with Zaizai!
For this event, we have set the scene on a rooftop in the narrow alleys, where a Chinese-style fashion show is being held. If you are busy in the city, join us with your Zai Zai!
Follow me:
-
Copyright © Douyin, Inc. 2023 All Rights Reserved.