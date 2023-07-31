Haodman +'s profileyang zai's profileZone Von's profileRooney Wey's profileHedi Huang's profileYI SHEN's profile+4
DOUYIN ZAIZAI CNS
Multiple Owners
Behance.net

DOUYIN ZAIZAI CNS

We hope that Zaizai can maintain vitality and activity. The national trend and national culture are in line with young people’s preferences and expectations for Zaizai. The first phase of Zaizai’s new force special "Zaizai Righteous Trend" event officially meets with you.

This time, Zaizai teamed up with Dunhuang Culture and Creation, and the China Aerospace Museum launched custom clothing. Come and set your exclusive mood, and live a Chinese dream with Zaizai!

For this event, we have set the scene on a rooftop in the narrow alleys, where a Chinese-style fashion show is being held. If you are busy in the city, join us with your Zai Zai!

Follow me:

-

Copyright © Douyin, Inc. 2023 All Rights Reserved.

DOUYIN ZAIZAI CNS
80
479
4
Published:

Owners

Haodman +'s profile
Haodman +
China
yang zai's profile
yang zai
China
Zone Von's profile
Zone Von
Milan, Italy
Rooney Wey's profile
Rooney Wey
USA
Hedi Huang's profile
Hedi Huang
China
YI SHEN's profile
YI SHEN
USA

DOUYIN ZAIZAI CNS

80
479
4
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields