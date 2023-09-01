ORRIS Branding
Brand Identity, Logo Design, Packaging, Art Direction
Brand Identity, Logo Design, Packaging, Art Direction
Orris is a Barber shop and spa that offers a truly luxurious experience for mens seeking to pamper themselves and enhance their natural beauty. Their philosophy is centered around holistic wellness and self-care, as they believe that true beauty comes from within.This visual identity project was developed with the aim of escaping the ordinary, a barbershop without skulls and a conventional aesthetic.The idea was a brand with more seriousness, professionalism and quality.
Solution
The is to bring in a simple way a symbol that represented scissors shape. Colors and visual context defined to strengthen the protagonism of the barbershop.Orris visual identity is characterized by a sleek and elegant logo featuring a refined, minimalist font. The brand employs a color palette of warm gray and rich black, which exude sophistication and luxury. These colors are consistently used across Orris branding, from their website to their advertising materials, creating a memorable and cohesive visual identity.