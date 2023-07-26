Julia Johnson's profile
Swimming with Someone
Julia Johnson
Behance.net
Image may contain: water, boat and outdoor
Swimming With Someone. A personal project shot on film featuring Geordette Cervantes Garces with Hair and make up by David Tolls. 
Image may contain: person, tree and human face
Image may contain: water, sport and water sport
Image may contain: person and swimwear
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and person
Image may contain: outdoor, person and animal
Image may contain: sky, water and beach
Image may contain: water, person and outdoor
Image may contain: water, outdoor and person
Image may contain: water, sky and outdoor
Image may contain: water, swimming and person
Swimming with Someone
88
822
6
Published:

Owner

Julia Johnson's profile
Julia Johnson
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Swimming with Someone

88
822
6
Published:

Creative Fields