HARMONY
Margot Lvit
HARMONY ILLUSTRATIONS
The "Harmony" project represents a collection of artworks that demonstrate a harmonious fusion where the boundaries between human and nature are erased and each detail and element interact with one another.

The idea of the project is to achieve complete harmony by merging and uniting human beings with the surrounding environment, where humans and nature are not seen as separate entities but as one organism.
flower Flora Nature ILLUSTRATION butterfly editorial print personal human
This collection of illustrations aims to deeply understand the importance of self-acceptance 
in our uniqueness, fully embracing and valuing our individuality, which is an integral part of this amazing world.
Contact:
margolvit@gmail.com


Istanbul, Turkey

