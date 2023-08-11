DD.NYC ❤️'s profileVsevolod Abramov's profile
Muñoz Group | Branding & Website Design
Multiple Owners
DD.NYC® crafted a sophisticated modern real estate brand identity and website for The Muñoz Group, an award-winning Realty Austin real estate agent team in Austin, Texas.


By leveraging a unique and modern visual identity, DD.NYC® succeeded in creating a brand image that communicated the Muñoz Group’s expertise and unparalleled client commitment. The brand identity and website collectively formed a powerful representation of the top real estate agent team’s values and capabilities, resonating with their target audience and reinforcing their position as a leading real estate agent team in Austin’s competitive real estate market.


Archways and architecture are an integral part of the brand identity of Muñoz Group - showcasing the team's expertise and emphasizing its connection to the real estate industry, as well as Austin's artistic identity within Texas.




studio. DD.NYC®

Managing Director. Anjelika Kour
Creative Director. Vsevolod Abramov
Designer. Katya Merkusheva
Web Designer. Aleks Milanovich
Account Director. Oksana Shevchuk


