Intense O Boticário









Location

Brazil





Role

Branding, Product Design & Packaging





—

Intense, the makeup line from O Boticário, values practicality and fun. As an entry-level brand, it has been revamped to bring an innovative, modern, and youthful aesthetic, attracting a wider audience.



The Challenge

The main challenge was to find a balance between modernity and youthfulness, ensuring that the visual identity would appeal to a wider audience. We worked closely with o boticário's team to understand the brand's vision and values, incorporating them into the new visual identity of the intense line.

The Solution

We developed a visual identity and packaging for the intense line that reflected the vibrant and bold personality of the brand. With a modern design, geometric lines, unexpected colors, and functional packaging, sweety & co helped turn o boticário's vision into reality, offering consumers a unique, powerful, and engaging experience in the beauty universe.



