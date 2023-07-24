Intense O Boticário

Location
Brazil
Role
Branding, Product Design & Packaging
—
Intense, the makeup line from O Boticário, values practicality and fun. As an entry-level brand, it has been revamped to bring an innovative, modern, and youthful aesthetic, attracting a wider audience.
The Challenge
The main challenge was to find a balance between modernity and youthfulness, ensuring that the visual identity would appeal to a wider audience. We worked closely with o boticário's team to understand the brand's vision and values, incorporating them into the new visual identity of the intense line.
The Solution
We developed a visual identity and packaging for the intense line that reflected the vibrant and bold personality of the brand. With a modern design, geometric lines, unexpected colors, and functional packaging, sweety & co helped turn o boticário's vision into reality, offering consumers a unique, powerful, and engaging experience in the beauty universe.
Our main goal was to democratize and simplify the makeup experience, making it easy to apply and store so that everyone could feel confident and express their individuality effortlessly.