In the realm of ethereal wonder, behold the enigmatic Oracles—celestial beings, gifted with glimpses of cosmic revelations. A star, a celestial crown, orbits one's head, illuminating the path of celestial wisdom, while another gazes with four eyes, transcending veils to unseen dimensions. The metamorphic butterfly rests within a crystal ball—a symbol of transformation's grace. The other wears a stellar diadem, resplendent with glass and gems, mirroring the constellations' radiant embrace. Each Oracle's whispered tales of existence guide us through the cosmic dance of fate, bewitching us with their celestial presence.







