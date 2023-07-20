“ Palm Springs Bears” - Capturing the Soul of Palm Springs' Bear Community"

In the vibrant oasis of Palm Springs, a unique culture thrives, embracing an extraordinary sense of community, design, and humor. Within this warm and welcoming enclave, we discovered a profound admiration with a group of individuals known as "bears" – gay men who exude strength, authenticity, and a profound sense of belonging. “Palm Springs Bears" is a photo series born from our deep affection for this remarkable community, a whimsical portrayal of their lives and the spaces they inhabit.

To create this visual narrative, we searched social media, reaching out for potential subjects. The process of casting our subjects through social media platforms allowed us to connect with individuals who were not just willing to participate but eager to share their stories. Their enthusiasm and willingness to be vulnerable in front of the camera opened a door to a world of authenticity, enabling us to portray their lives in an uninhibited light.