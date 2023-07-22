Finding Your True Self

We find ourselves ensnared by the trappings of life, having lost our childlike innocence, with our dreams and creativity shackled. We yearn to rediscover our past selves, those who were brave enough to take risks, like when we were children playing games. We were relentless in our quest for answers, unafraid to venture into the unknown. It is this spirit of curiosity and adventure that we seek to reignite within us, to free ourselves from the constraints of adulthood and to dare to dream and create once again