A New State of Mind 
Brand Visual Identity by Sean Kane
To shed its "city of churches" image and appeal to young talent, South Australia's government initiated A New State of Mind, a campaign showcasing the state's progressive, diverse, and innovative character. This rebranding aims to transform South Australia into a magnet for growth, empowering individuals to contribute to its dynamic and sustainable future.

Leading the campaign with a dynamic approach, A New State of Mind introduces a vibrant and modern visual identity for South Australia, featuring a bold colour palette, dynamic typography, and captivating design elements. This refreshing aesthetic reflects the campaign's deep purpose, sparking a generational shift and forging a compelling narrative for the state.



ADDITIONAL CREDITS
Will Fuller - Managing Director / Senior Strategist
Peter Fuller - Senior Strategist
Michael Gagliardi - Creative Director
Cassandra Ryan - Account Director
Jordaine Chattaway - Brand Communication Strategist 
Lewis Brideson - Integrated Creative
Josh Newnes - Senior Creative
Todd Fischer - Graphic Designer
Jarrod Knoblauch - Senior Visual Content Creator
Photographer - Josh Geelen
Photographer - Ryan Cantwell


Published: