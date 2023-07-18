THE GOLDEN KINGDOM

I've spent the last two years working with gold. I'm not sure why exactly and I didn't planned it, but it seems there's always something new to discover with it. Maybe it's the color, or the shininess? I think in my case I see it like a sculptor could view marble or stone, an infinite playground that you could explore and shape. A material, but also a place, an atmosphere. A kingdom, in a way.



So I've made a lot of pictures. Most of them ended in one of my series like Olympe , Obliques or No One Leaves , but there's always a few that didn't fit with the rest. Some were beginnings of future projects that didn't see the light of the day, the others are just explorations between two jobs. They are not connected in any way, but they're all part of the same journey.





And that's what matters to me.​​​​​​​









