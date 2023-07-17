Rafael Serra's profile
Lettering Series LXXI
Rafael Serra
Behance.net
Tokyo
NASA's Apollo 11
Marvel's Dr. Strange
Chicago Bulls
Nike
Carhartt
Japan
Google Play
Google
Swiss Bakers
Coke
NASA
George Orwell's 1984
OREO
Nike
George Orwell's 1984
Lettering Series LXXI
Published:

Owner

Rafael Serra's profile
Rafael Serra
Porto, Portugal

Lettering Series LXXI

A collection of some of my lettering work created for clients and personal projects.

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

