Hi everyone, I will share some of the artworks I made for young souls (published by Dotemu on March 2022)
I was Art Director on the Background on this project.
First Part : The Human World
First, the city ! where you can find items to sell and improve your skills
And now the Manor, the place where the heroes live and also the portal to the other world :
And also the logo I made !
To finish I will let the trailer here under, I hope you have enjoy the trip, it was one of the funniest project I ever made!
The complete team :
Character Designer : Xavier Houssin
Jérôme Fait
Programmer : Baptiste Martin
Jérôme Fait
Background Artist : Joachim Leclercq
3D artist : Jérôme Fait
Baptiste Martin
FX artist : Nathan Dupouy
Music/sound design : Joachim Neuville