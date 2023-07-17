Joachim Leclercq's profile
Young Souls
Joachim Leclercq
Hi everyone, I will share some of the artworks I made for young souls (published by Dotemu on March 2022
I was Art Director on the Background on this project.

First Part : The Human World
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
First, the city ! where you can find items to sell and improve your skills 
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
And now the Manor, the place where the heroes live and also the portal to the other world : 
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
And also the logo I made !
screenshot cartoon video game fantasy concept art art ArtDirection logo
To finish I will let the trailer here under, I hope you have enjoy the trip, it was one of the funniest project I ever made! 

The complete team : 

Character Designer : Xavier Houssin
                                  Jérôme Fait

Programmer : Baptiste Martin
                       Jérôme Fait

Background Artist : Joachim Leclercq

3D artist : Jérôme Fait
                 Baptiste Martin

FX artist : Nathan Dupouy

Music/sound design : Joachim Neuville


