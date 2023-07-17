











WE BUILT THE HOUSE





"We Built the House" is a series of impossible architecture illustrations. Impossible architecture refers to architectural designs and structures that appear to defy the laws of physics, gravity, or common sense. These designs often feature optical illusions, impossible shapes, and surreal imagery that challenge our perception of space and reality.

While impossible architecture may not be practical or feasible for real-world construction, it can inspire new ways of thinking about space and design, and can encourage us to question our assumptions about the built environment. As such, it has become a fascinating area of exploration for artists, architects, and designers alike, offering endless possibilities for creative expression and innovation. This series consists of three artworks, created in November 2022, digitally hand drawn.



















