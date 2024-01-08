Google DeepMind brand
We live in an exciting time when AI research and technology are delivering extraordinary advances. In the coming years, AI — and ultimately artificial general intelligence (AGI) — has the potential to drive one of the greatest transformations in history.
Google DeepMind is a team of scientists, engineers, ethicists and more, working to build the next generation of AI systems safely and responsibly. By solving some of the hardest scientific and engineering challenges of our time, we're working to create breakthrough technologies that could advance science, transform work, serve diverse communities — and improve billions of people’s lives.
Design and direction by Google Brand Studio EMEA, MultiAdaptor, Someform
The new identity is designed to feel lightweight and minimal, but inherently positive, to frame Google DeepMind’s work and mission in an accessible and engaging way. Typography is clean and functional, but with the ability to express ideas through type-play. A recognisably Google colour palette responds and adapts to content and context. While brand imagery, created by Someform, represents the building blocks of AI, helping simplify complex themes.
Special thanks to Ross, Gaby, Eleanor, Hollie and Jon at Google DeepMind, and Mike, Jenny and Slav at Google Brand Studio EMEA. The team at MultiAdaptor; Ben, Andy, Hannah, Chris C, Chris I, Joe, Nancy and Izzi. And Matthias and Helge from Someform for their incredible craft and creativity.