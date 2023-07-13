Denis Freitas's profile
Various Illustrations 2023 — 01.
Varios Illustrations
2023 –––––– 1
Selected illustraions made for many medias and clients


–– Bardo Thodol
Personal Work
–– Fallen Pilot
Personal Work
–– Dervixe
Personal Work
–– Drawing Thoughts
Personal Work
––Astral Umbrella
Personal Work
–– Kaleidoscope
Illustration for the website of Singaporean company Mana Ventures
–– PMI
Cover illustration for the PMI – @pmi_org report, published in the United States and in countries where PMI operates


–– Public Finance Magazine
Cover illustration for Public Finance Magazine published in the United Kingdom, which addresses the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and the race of technology giants to explore its potential.
–– Discopédia
Illustration for the Discopedia party
