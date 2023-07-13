Log In
Tools
Scissors
Paper
Adhesive/Glue
Brush
Tools
Cats 2023
Lola Dupre
A few feline portraits from 2023
See also
loladupre.com/cats
and
loladupre.com/charlie
Linus, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Ophelia, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Atlas, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Peaches, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Mimsy, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Caju, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Cats 2023
July 13th 2023
Lola Dupre
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Cats 2023
Tools
Scissors
Paper
Adhesive/Glue
Brush
Creative Fields
Illustration
Character Design
Fine Arts
cats
collage
feline
animals
paper
Cat
cat portraits
© All Rights Reserved
