Cats 2023
Lola Dupre
A few feline portraits from 2023
cats collage feline animals paper Cat cat portraits
Linus, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Ophelia, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Atlas, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Peaches, 16.5 x 11.6 inches
Mimsy, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Caju, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
