Stelios Ypsilantis's profileRedorange Malta's profileMichela Sammut's profile+1
ProKitchen
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Prokitchen supplies commercial kitchens with high end equipment at competitive prices and follow up with impeccable after sales.

The brand directly taps into feelings about connections with the food and beverage working environment. ProKitchen products/services supports clients to be their best versions of themselves and perform on a daily basis.
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Hospitality brand identity Logotype malta catering identity kitchen modern product restaurant
Thank you!

Creative Team
Creative Direction and Design: Stelios Ypsilantis
Design and Motion: Michela Sammut
Icon Design and Motion: Matthew Cilia
Project Management: Alison Gauci

Client: ProKitchen.
ProKitchen
84
440
8
Published:

Owners

Stelios Ypsilantis's profile
Stelios Ypsilantis
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Redorange Malta's profile
Redorange Malta
In-Naxxar, Malta
Michela Sammut's profile
Michela Sammut
In-Naxxar, Malta

ProKitchen

84
440
8
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields