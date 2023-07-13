Linn was invited by Vitra to illustrate their environmental mission taking shape in the form of a comprehensive glossary, covering sustainability, longevity, materials and circular economy. Linn’s charming and light-hearted illustrations and animations were the perfect addition to this project, aiming to give Vitra’s audience clarity and support fact-based conversations on the complex topic of climate action.

Vitra are known for their beautiful and long lasting designs, which have been beautifully depicted in Linn’s illustrations including the Vitra design campus, the Eames chair and the Polder sofa.



Client - Vitra / Agency - Studio AKFB / Agent - Pocko / Animator - Billy Mpetha / Massive thanks to Joe Sparkes and Dev Jooshi for helping out with sketches and concepts. ​​​​​​​

