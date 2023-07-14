Young Designers’ Exhibition (YODEX) ｜Key Visual Design





2023 新一代設計展 | 原點 主視覺設計

Young Designers’ Exhibition (YODEX) | ORIGIN Key Visual Design



由「原點」（ORIGIN）出發，開啟不同維度的對話





在數學上，「原點」（ORIGIN）是指座標軸的起點，xyz軸從此處開始延展、建構深度與廣度，開拓不同的可能性。本次新一代設計展以「原點 ORIGIN 」為題，期許在新一代設計展裡，不同觀點與想法能夠於此交會與發酵，打造設計學生跨界形塑的現場，開啟更多對話與交流。此外，也以此呼應希望藉由產學觀點的連接，讓學生的思考更具備開放空間。

主視覺以座標軸「原點」（0,0,0）作為起始點，由xy軸建構2D平面視覺，延伸點、線、面形成網格、創造比例與圖形多樣性的排列組合，以最基礎的視覺元素展延，創造豐富的視覺系統。當使用者拿起手機觀看主視覺時，所有平面元素躍然紙上，AR技術整合了平面與立體，2D瞬間轉換為3D畫面，打造xyz多面向的三維視覺。以不同維度的整合與轉換，呼應新一代設計展作為前瞻創意迸發的現場的特點與定位。





In mathematics, the "Origin" refers to the starting point of coordinate axes, where the xyz axes extend and construct depth and breadth, exploring various possibilities. The theme of Young Designers’ Exhibition (YODEX) is "Origin," aiming to bring together different perspectives and ideas, fostering the convergence and fermentation of thoughts. It creates an on-site platform for design students to engage in interdisciplinary shaping, promoting more dialogue and communication. Furthermore, it echoes the aspiration to connect academia and industry perspectives, providing students with a more open space for thinking.