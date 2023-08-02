We were commissioned by the Havas agency to participate in the creation of an advertising campaign for the launch of the new Citroen C4 Cactus. Our role in this project was to develop a series of illustrations that were used both in digital communication and in print media.

This type of project is very rewarding for us as it allows us to directly contribute to optimizing communication using our illustration skills.

Our goal in this campaign was to highlight the versatility of the new Citroen C4 Cactus, a car that adapts to all types of families. To achieve this, we created vector illustrations with clean lines and minimal details. This choice allowed us to emphasize the use of vibrant colors and contrasts, making the campaign even more sophisticated and in tune with its audience. The illustrations show that all types of families and their pets, no matter how unusual they may be, can enjoy the comfort and technology of the new Citroen C4 Cactus.

Fomos chamados pela agência Havas para participar da criação da campanha de lançamento do novo Citroen C4 Cactus. Nosso papel nesse projeto foi desenvolver uma série de ilustrações que foram utilizadas tanto na comunicação digital quanto na mídia impressa.

Esse tipo de projeto é muito gratificante para nós, pois nos permite contribuir diretamente para otimizar a comunicação, utilizando nossas habilidades em ilustração. Nosso objetivo nesta campanha foi destacar a versatilidade do novo Citroen C4 Cactus, um carro que se adapta a todos os tipos de famílias. Para isso, criamos ilustrações vetoriais com muitas linhas retas e poucos detalhes. Essa escolha permitiu enfatizar o uso de cores e contrastes vibrantes, tornando a campanha ainda mais sofisticada e em conexão com seu público.

As ilustrações mostram que todos os tipos de famílias e seus pets, por mais inusitados que sejam, podem desfrutar do conforto e tecnologia do novo Citroen C4 Cactus.



