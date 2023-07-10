The Objective. Our goal was to transform the brand's identity into a unified system that seamlessly translates across different mediums.
The Solution. We designed a Shopify Plus e-commerce website and successfully developed a comprehensive motion identity system for the 13MAL brand. Motion visual identity adds an extra layer of engagement, bringing a brand to life and enhancing the overall user experience.
The project includes 5 stages: Strategy / Visual Identity / Motion System / Creative & Art Direction / UX & UI Design
Credits
Art Direction by Denis Avramenko
Adencys Studio (NY & LA)
Available for new projects hello@adencys.com
