13 MAL
Multiple Owners
The Objective. Our goal was to transform the brand's identity into a unified system that seamlessly translates across different mediums. 

The Solution​​​​​​​. We designed a Shopify Plus e-commerce website and successfully developed a comprehensive motion identity system for the 13MAL brand. Motion visual identity adds an extra layer of engagement, bringing a brand to life and enhancing the overall user experience.

The project includes 5 stages: Strategy / Visual Identity / Motion System / Creative & Art Direction / UX & UI Design

Credits
Art Direction by Denis Avramenko
Adencys Studio (NY & LA)

Available for new projects hello@adencys.com


