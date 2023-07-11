Log In
Una storia nuova, Regione Lazio
Marco Goran Romano
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
ITA: Una questione di fiducia — ENG: It’s all about trust
ITA: Dare spazi alle possibilità — ENG: Let’s make some room for the future
ITA: Carta conta! — ENG: Lots of opportunities in your pocket!
ITA: Tutta una nuova musica — ENG: It’s another story
ITA: Lazio senza limiti — ENG: Discover Lazio
ITA: A misura d’arte — ENG: Let’s make some art
ITA: Il futuro in comune — ENG: A common future
ITA: Un bagaglio di esperienze e di opportunità — ENG: You can study abroad and then come back in Italy / ITA: A fare impresa comincia tu — ENG: It's your time to start a business
ITA: Sapere è potere — ENG: Knowledge is power / ITA: Vecchi e nuovi mestieri — ENG: New and old jobs
Una storia nuova, Regione Lazio
Published:
July 11th 2023
Marco Goran Romano
Owner
Marco Goran Romano
Milan, Italy
Una storia nuova, Regione Lazio
Published:
July 11th 2023
Creative Fields
Illustration
adobe illustrator
Editorial Illustration
book
cover design
digital illustration
editorial
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
