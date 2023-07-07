Uganda & Kenya   through my lens

I am thrilled to share my latest endeavor as a photographer. I had the incredible opportunity to immerse myself in the captivating world of Kenya’s and Uganda's diverse tribes. From the Karamojong warriors, renowned for their fierce independence and nomadic lifestyle, to the Pokot Tribe, who gave us an insight in their everyday life, ceremonies, and rituals. In this captivating series, I ventured into the east of Uganda, spending time with different tribes scattered across the country and crossed the border to Kenya.