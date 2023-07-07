Stijn Hoekstra's profile
Uganda & Kenya ~ Through my lens
Uganda & Kenya   through my lens

I am thrilled to share my latest endeavor as a photographer. I had the incredible opportunity to immerse myself in the captivating world of Kenya’s and Uganda's diverse tribes. From the Karamojong warriors, renowned for their fierce independence and nomadic lifestyle, to the Pokot Tribe, who gave us an insight in their everyday life, ceremonies, and rituals. In this captivating series, I ventured into the east of Uganda, spending time with different tribes scattered across the country and crossed the border to Kenya.



Uganda kenya africa tribes travel photography portrait retouch editorial cinematic
Thanks for having a look

I'd love to hear your thoughts on my work...





