KIM KIM Pet Grooming Brand Identity Design 寵物造型坊品牌設計

























KIMKIM 寵物造型坊





-





我們為 KIMKIM 寵物造型坊進行品牌視覺設計，品牌的誕生中主理人想要LOGO裡擁有狗狗與貓咪的語彙，所以我們運用了兩位主理人養的一隻柴犬去作為圖騰的輪廓再結合貓的高雅與神秘，讓整體視覺達到趣味與典雅的融合。



We provided brand visual design for KIMKIM Pet Grooming Studio. In the creation of the brand, the owner wanted the logo to incorporate elements of both dogs and cats. Therefore, we used a silhouette of a Shiba Inu, which is owned by the two founders, as the main symbol, combined with the elegance and mystery of a cat. This approach allowed us to achieve a visual design that combines fun and elegance.

































