Italian Premium Tennis Wear, Sergio Tacchini





Project Overview

VEIG renewed the brand identity of an Italian tennis heritage based premium sportswear brand, Sergio Tacchini. The brand was launched in 1966 by an Italian tennis player, Sergio Tacchini, and it has been loved globally over the last 50 years. VEIG strengthened the brand’s long-standing heritage and worked on the brand renewal in consideration of usability and scalability in various environments.





Renewal Point The goal of renewal was to redefine the brand identity in a modern way based on the visual assets of Sergio Tacchini with a long history. First, VEIG finely adjusted the shape of existing symbols to secure a sense of beauty in a sharper image. Then, VEIG drastically redesigned the existing serif font-style logotype into a sans serif font-style logotype to show images that match the new target customers and brand direction. VEIG also expressed a consistent identity in customer interaction points and various environments, such as screens, prints, and fabrics, to deliver clear and competitive brand power.





Colors & Sub Graphic Elements

Since Sergio Tacchini is a global brand utilized in various environments of different countries, it was important to have a clear regulation for utilizing the visual system to make sure its image is not misused or damaged.In response, VEIG used tones and chroma suitable for various contemporary media while keeping the uniqueness of the brand’s main color, ST navy. VEIG also established a regulation to minimize misuse by clearly regulating the proportion and spacing of the brand’s graphic motif, the double stripes. VEIG developed various monograms applied to products and developed a guideline to utilize these elements adequately.





Client F&F Co.,Ltd.

Discipline Brand Identity Renewal / Brand Guide Book

Director Jaeyong Jang

Design Hyeyoung Jung, Rihyeon Ju, Yoona Kim, Yeohae Song







