BERTHELET'S WINDOW
TO THE ART WORLD.
Super Studio has recently undergone a branding overhaul for Berthelet.art, a gallery known for showcasing thought-provoking and visually stunning contemporary art. The new logo, featuring a giant letter B, is a bold and striking statement that perfectly encapsulates the gallery's ethos.
The B logotype is no ordinary letter. It's a window to the art world, perforated and allowing glimpses of the artists’ work to peek through. The perforations in the letter B create a sense of curiosity and intrigue, inviting the viewer to come closer and explore further. On the front window of the gallery, the diecut acts as an invitation to the visitors to experience the art world in a unique way, through the eyes of Berthelet.art Gallery.
Thank you, merci.