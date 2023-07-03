FAROE ISLANDS — EYSTUROY

—

Eysturoy is the second largest island in the Faroe archipelago. Situated between the islands of Streymoy,

Kalsoy

and

Borðoy

popular as its sister islands, Eysturoy offers magnificent scenery and picturesque villages such as Eiði, Gjógv, Funningur and Hellurnar.



and not asas its sister islands, Eysturoy offers magnificent scenery and picturesque villages such as Eiði, Gjógv, Funningur and Hellurnar.

The photos in this series were taken in the north of the island, as I was only able to spend one day there. My first stop was the village of Hellurnar. The winding road leading down to it offers magnificent views over the bay. Along the way, I came across a flock of curious sheep who came to pose for a few photos.