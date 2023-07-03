FAROE ISLANDS — EYSTUROY
— Eysturoy is the second largest island in the Faroe archipelago. Situated between the islands of Streymoy, Kalsoy and Borðoy and not as popular as its sister islands, Eysturoy offers magnificent scenery and picturesque villages such as Eiði, Gjógv, Funningur and Hellurnar.
The photos in this series were taken in the north of the island, as I was only able to spend one day there. My first stop was the village of Hellurnar. The winding road leading down to it offers magnificent views over the bay. Along the way, I came across a flock of curious sheep who came to pose for a few photos.
On the way to the small village of Gjógv, just north of Eysturoy, I stopped at the top of Funningur to capture the mountains shrouded in thick fog.
And it’s just at the top of this road that the climb begins to reach the Hvithamar viewpoint, which offers one of the finest views of the Faroe Islands. Here you can see the fjord entering the land and feel as if you’re all alone in the world.
And it’s just at the top of this road that the climb begins to reach the Hvithamar viewpoint, which offers one of the finest views of the Faroe Islands. Here you can see the fjord entering the land and feel as if you’re all alone in the world.