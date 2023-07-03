New Senses of Sentences. Visual ID

New Senses of Sentences. Gdańsk Meetings of Literary Programmers / 1-3 June 2023





Parallel experiences, unique perspectives



This initiative to organize meetings of „literature programmers” results from the observation that events, places, programs, and literary networks have distinct characters, unique methods of building professional relationships, their own style of communicating with their audience, and, at the same time, local „philosophies of programming” rooted in their local specificity. We believe that by sharing our experiences from such work and talking about it with an international group of practitioners and visionaries of literature, we can not only suggest practical solutions to each other to stimulate literary life or the publishing market but also join in the conversation about the universal problems of contemporary literary culture. Our invitation was accepted by specialists in event programming and literature promotion from cities which can see particular potential in literature for social change and perceive literature as a partner in the talks about local identity and challenges of the future: from Manchester, Lviv, Jakarta, Vilnius, Nottingham, Krakow, Wrocław, Melbourne, Bremen, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Gdynia, Sopot and of course from Gdańsk, which is the host of the meeting.



