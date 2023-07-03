WHEN WINTER MEETS SUMMER (Pt. 2) – Norway

This series of aerial photographs showcases Blådalsvatnet, a glacial lake in Norway situated at an elevation of 711 metres (2,333 ft). The lake is formed by glacial runoff from the Folgefonna glacier, which is located north of the lake. Taken in early June, the images capture the remnants of winter's ice on the lake's surface, while accumulations of pine pollen create abstract formations among the small ice floes. These formations gracefully move in response to the wind and currents within the lake.
WHEN WINTER MEETS SUMMER (Part 2) → Part 1
— Blådalsvatnet, Norway (June, 2023)
— Blådalsvatnet, Norway (June, 2023)
Fine Art Aerial Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com | Photography Website
mail@northlandscapes.com | Photography Website
Image Licensing | Fine Art Prints | Lightroom Presets
—
Let's connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn
—
Let's connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn
All photos from this series are available as fine art prints on different printing materials and with beautiful framing options: → More details and pricing