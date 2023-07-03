WHEN WINTER MEETS SUMMER (Pt. 2) – Norway

This series of aerial photographs showcases Blådalsvatnet, a glacial lake in Norway situated at an elevation of 711 metres (2,333 ft). The lake is formed by glacial runoff from the Folgefonna glacier, which is located north of the lake. Taken in early June, the images capture the remnants of winter's ice on the lake's surface, while accumulations of pine pollen create abstract formations among the small ice floes. These formations gracefully move in response to the wind and currents within the lake.