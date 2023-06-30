Log In
Tangerine Dreams
Apo Genc
Follow
Following
Unfollow
TANGERINE
DREAMS
"And in my dreams, I meet the ghosts
of all people who have come and gone."
Handheld shots on Sony A7III + Sigma 135mm 1.8 Art.
Photoshop's AI based generative fill was used in six images.
INSTAGRAM
Tangerine Dreams
Published:
June 30th 2023
Apo Genc
Owner
Apo Genc
Hamburg, Germany
Tangerine Dreams
Published:
June 30th 2023
Tools
Photoshop
Adobe Lightroom Classic
Creative Fields
Photography
istanbul
street photography
Urban
Street
city
Turkey
türkiye
Moody
dark
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
