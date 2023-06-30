In a charming neighborhood near the heart of Bruges, a few streets away from the main tourist activity, there's Onslow. Onslow is a restaurant by renowned chef Lieven Vynck - who used to run restaurant 'Lieven'.
With Onslow, they wanted to go in another direction, no fancy dinners and no wearing your best shirt to go out for food. A casual, fun experience with good food as it's main idea. No concept, you can share all you want, or eat it all by yourself. Do whatever you want, just eat good good. Food with drinks, drinks with food is Onslow's baseline, and it says it all. Named after the laidback 'Keeping Up Appearances' character, Onslow has instantly become Bruges' go to for great food in a great setting.
I worked on all things visual for Onslow. The visual identity and creative direction is a subtle play on classic restaurant branding elements, using classic fonts in a slightly tweaked way. Mixing typography and having a bold, organic logo with an instantly recognizable color palette. The aim was to create a visual language that can be interpreted to any format, and used and reinterpreted for many years to come all while being instantly recognizable as Onslow.
CLIENT ONSLOW ROLE Graphic Designer & Creative Director YEAR 2023