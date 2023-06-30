In a charming neighborhood near the heart of Bruges, a few streets away from the main tourist activity, there's Onslow. Onslow is a restaurant by renowned chef Lieven Vynck - who used to run restaurant 'Lieven'.





With Onslow, they wanted to go in another direction, no fancy dinners and no wearing your best shirt to go out for food. A casual, fun experience with good food as it's main idea. No concept, you can share all you want, or eat it all by yourself. Do whatever you want, just eat good good. Food with drinks, drinks with food is Onslow's baseline, and it says it all. Named after the laidback 'Keeping Up Appearances' character, Onslow has instantly become Bruges' go to for great food in a great setting.



