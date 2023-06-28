Sibel Balac's profile
FemPalais Museum – Exhibition illustrations
Sibel Balac
Behance.net
female women empowerment stuttgart Illustrator museum display design female history
EXHIBITION »CITY FULL OF WOMEN*« AT THE FESTIVAL FOR WOMEN*
– STADT PALAIS, MUSEUM FOR STUTTGART

female women empowerment stuttgart Illustrator museum display design female history

EXHIBITION ILLUSTRATIONS
COMMISSIONED WORK 2023

I had the great pleasure of drawing 9 remarkable women whose actions challenged the norms and conventions of their time and set new standards in the female-history of Stuttgart for the exhibition »Stadt voller Frauen« (»City full of women«) which is part of the festival for women* »FemPalais« at the Stadt Palais Museum in Stuttgart. 

The characters are exhibited as 2x2 meter displays surrounded by lots of interesting information about them and can be visited from 04.03.2023-10.09.23 at the Museum for Stuttgart Stadt Palais in Germany.


Video of the exhibition opening night, 03.03.2023


​​​​​​​
female women empowerment stuttgart Illustrator museum display design female history

Anna Blos (German SPD politician, teacher, author and women's rights activist) & Carola Rosenberg (Founder and director of an institution for women's education at the Adult Education Centre Stuttgart)



female women empowerment stuttgart Illustrator museum display design female history

Clara Zetkin (socialist-communist German politician, peace activist and women's rights activist) & Elly Heuss-Knapp (German politician, founder of the Müttergenesungswerk and the wife of the first German Federal President, Theodor Heuss)



female women empowerment stuttgart Illustrator museum display design female history

Else Kienle (German doctor and writer who became known mainly for her opposition to the abortion law) & Henriette Arendt (German nurse and first female police assistant in Germany. Later devoted mainly to lecturing and publishing against child traffic)



female women empowerment stuttgart Illustrator museum display design female history

Olga Nikolajewna Romanowa (Queen of Württemberg, known for social commitment in form of sponsoring institutions for kids and disabled) & Mia Seeger (German cultural manager, exhibition maker, design theorist and author)



female women empowerment stuttgart Illustrator museum display design female history

Margarete von Wrangell (German agricultural chemist and the first female professor at a German university)



Photos of the exhibition opening night

Brochure for the events at the FemPalais festival (Graphic Design by Stapelberg & Fritz)


THANK YOU! 

Thank you to the whole team of StadtPalais Museum and Demirag Architects for the amazing collaboration!

Feel free to check out my instagram @sibelbalac_ ㋡


FemPalais Museum – Exhibition illustrations
27
150
5
Published:

Owner

Sibel Balac's profile
Sibel Balac
Stuttgart, Germany

FemPalais Museum – Exhibition illustrations

27
150
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields