FemPalais Museum – Exhibition illustrations

EXHIBITION »CITY FULL OF WOMEN*« AT THE FESTIVAL FOR WOMEN*
– STADT PALAIS, MUSEUM FOR STUTTGART
EXHIBITION ILLUSTRATIONS
COMMISSIONED WORK 2023
I had the great pleasure of drawing 9 remarkable women whose actions challenged the norms and conventions of their time and set new standards in the female-history of Stuttgart for the exhibition »Stadt voller Frauen« (»City full of women«) which is part of the festival for women* »FemPalais« at the Stadt Palais Museum in Stuttgart.
I had the great pleasure of drawing 9 remarkable women whose actions challenged the norms and conventions of their time and set new standards in the female-history of Stuttgart for the exhibition »Stadt voller Frauen« (»City full of women«) which is part of the festival for women* »FemPalais« at the Stadt Palais Museum in Stuttgart.
The characters are exhibited as 2x2 meter displays surrounded by lots of interesting information about them and can be visited from 04.03.2023-10.09.23 at the Museum for Stuttgart Stadt Palais in Germany.
Anna Blos (German SPD politician, teacher, author and women's rights activist) & Carola Rosenberg (Founder and director of an institution for women's education at the Adult Education Centre Stuttgart)
Clara Zetkin (socialist-communist German politician, peace activist and women's rights activist) & Elly Heuss-Knapp (German politician, founder of the Müttergenesungswerk and the wife of the first German Federal President, Theodor Heuss)
Else Kienle (German doctor and writer who became known mainly for her opposition to the abortion law) & Henriette Arendt (German nurse and first female police assistant in Germany. Later devoted mainly to lecturing and publishing against child traffic)
Olga Nikolajewna Romanowa (Queen of Württemberg, known for social commitment in form of sponsoring institutions for kids and disabled) & Mia Seeger (German cultural manager, exhibition maker, design theorist and author)
Margarete von Wrangell (German agricultural chemist and the first female professor at a German university)
Photos of the exhibition opening night
THANK YOU!
Thank you to the whole team of StadtPalais Museum and Demirag Architects for the amazing collaboration!
Feel free to check out my instagram @sibelbalac_ ㋡