SQ# Beast-Geometrix

Beast-Geometrix
his is a breathtaking collection of animal sculptures,
composed primarily of geometric blocks with vibrant colors as captivating embellishments.
Among them
the rare bird
the enigmatic spider
the graceful frog
the majestic whale
the splendid beetle
the soaring flying fish
I feel incredibly honored to present this ensemble to everyone,
and completing it has truly been an unbelievable experience.
I sincerely hope that you will appreciate their allure.
01
Rare Bird
珍稀鸟
02
Enigmatic Spider
神秘蜘蛛
03
Graceful Frog
优雅青蛙
04
Majestic Whale
鲸鱼
05
Splendid Beetle
华丽甲虫