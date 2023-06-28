拾伍 Pick Wu's profile
SQ# Beast-Geometrix
拾伍 Pick Wu
Behance.net
design animals cinema4d after effects geometrix design dream c4d SQ


Beast-Geometrix

his is a breathtaking collection of animal sculptures, 
composed primarily of geometric blocks with vibrant colors as captivating embellishments.

Among them
the rare bird
the enigmatic spider
the graceful frog
the majestic whale
the splendid beetle
the soaring flying fish

I feel incredibly honored to present this ensemble to everyone,
and completing it has truly been an unbelievable experience. 
I sincerely hope that you will appreciate their allure.







design animals cinema4d after effects geometrix design dream c4d SQ

01
Rare Bird
珍稀鸟



design animals cinema4d after effects geometrix design dream c4d SQ

02
Enigmatic Spider
神秘蜘蛛



design animals cinema4d after effects geometrix design dream c4d SQ

03
Graceful Frog
优雅青蛙



design animals cinema4d after effects geometrix design dream c4d SQ

04
Majestic Whale​​​​​​​
鲸鱼



design animals cinema4d after effects geometrix design dream c4d SQ

05
Splendid Beetle
华丽甲虫



design animals cinema4d after effects geometrix design dream c4d SQ

06
Splendid Beetle
翱翔飞鱼




My instagram：pick wu

Thanks.




SQ# Beast-Geometrix
173
930
12
Published:

Owner

拾伍 Pick Wu's profile
拾伍 Pick Wu
China

SQ# Beast-Geometrix

173
930
12
Published:

Creative Fields