SQ# Beast-Geometrix









Beast-Geometrix





his is a breathtaking collection of animal sculptures,

composed primarily of geometric blocks with vibrant colors as captivating embellishments.





Among them

the rare bird

the enigmatic spider

the graceful frog

the majestic whale

the splendid beetle

the soaring flying fish





I feel incredibly honored to present this ensemble to everyone,

and completing it has truly been an unbelievable experience.

I sincerely hope that you will appreciate their allure.











