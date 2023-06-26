Yuko Shimizu's profile
Vintage Japanese classics book jacket art
Yuko Shimizu
Behance.net
Vintage Japanese Classics is a five-book set of carefully picked Japanese novels, published by Penguin UK in 2019.
As an avid reader, I was really excited to work on this dream-come-true project.
Each was beautifully designed by Suzanne Dean, creative director of Penguin UK.
These are French flap paperbacks and each comes with its own themed endpaper design.
