SINGULARITY for Infringe Magazine

SINGULARITY





I always have been fascinated by the idea of infinite universe and places completely unknown for us. These are places that, if we were to comprehend them, would completely change our perception of reality.





Singularities represent regions of space where the density of matter or the curvature of spacetime becomes unimaginably infinite. In these extraordinary domains, the conventional notions of space and time lose all significance, dissolving into boundless enigmas. The term commonly denotes a moment of infinite density and temperature, serving as the genesis of the universe as we comprehend it.





Thank you so much for all the team involved in this amazing story, I really feel all the love.





Photography + Direction: @nobody_studio

Hairstyling: @rob_campisi + @simone_domizi for @contestarockhair_nyc Styling: @anthonypedrazastylist Makeup: @ionamouramakeup :

Casting: @cheymha

Styling Assistant: @seankill81

Model: @kristinabyerley @elitenyc